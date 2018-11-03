Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain California Sour Diesel.
Reviews
2
Brieyonslay
Member since 2019
This strain is beautiful and has a very strong smell, cheesey and grassy. The hit is smooth, easy to hit that shit hard. VERY good for depression and anxiety, calming but talkative, energetic in the mind, relaxed in the body.
Well first off it does smell pretty pungent and the smoke is nice and thick it's a heavy I for the head but it's a very Speedy High the exhale is very Woody spicy peppery in the end does taste like diesel fumes like very dirty diesel fumes it's good stuff but I didn't care for The Taste too much I r...