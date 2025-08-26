Calypso Kush
Calypso Kush strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Calypso Kush strain reviews(3)
m........0
August 26, 2025
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly
An ideal strain from the toes to the brain a beautiful calm relaxing high truthful enjoyable
a........e
March 5, 2022
relaxing, but not sleepy. great for anxiety.