Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Coming from the Gage Green Group, Candy Drop is a cross of Candy Kush and a Chemdog OG male. It holds strong OG characteristics from Candy Kush, and a high resin production and potency comes from the Chemdawg OG male. Candy Drop is a citrus, fuel, and chem flavored delight that hits consumers with a heavy high that is best for late afternoon or evening sessions.