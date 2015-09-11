ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
OG Chem

aka Chemdog OG, Chem OG, Chemdawg OG

OG Chem

OG Chem, also called Chem OG, is a sativa-dominant cross between two legendary strains, Chemdawg and OG Kush. The diesel notes of Chemdawg combine with the sour, piney scent of OG Kush to create a pungent skunky aroma that fills the room. Uplifting and euphoric, OG Chem invites the mind to indulge in its creative side while elevating the mood to a light and carefree state.

Happy 59%
Euphoric 57%
Uplifted 50%
Relaxed 47%
Creative 45%
Stress 31%
Depression 23%
Pain 21%
Nausea 18%
Fatigue 17%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 14%
Anxious 13%
Paranoid 7%

Chemmy to the core. Don't come looking for that OG gas/lemon pledge smell. The cut I smoked smelled predominantly of chemdawg and tasted like it too. First time smokers keep in mind this shit sends you into stratosphere when it comes to a trippy head high. Best smoke for a hike through the woods or ...
This is my second time writing a review of Chem OG. The reason I'm writing another review is that this has become my first choice in daytime strains. First off the thing I love is the availability of consistent, high quality, bud. I'm sure other people have mentioned them but Grow Op Farms (aka Phat...
I'm a light smoker. I took 1-2 puffs off a phat panda pre-roll. Reminded me of ecstasy...those were the days..way back when lol sex drive increase, sensitivity to touch increased, huge head euphoria.
best weed in Seattle. Phat Panda nailed this. not sure if I even want to try another growers OG Chem since it's so good. 5 starts all the way! After the first bowl I created a new language!
very strong smell and potent high that can have you couch - locked or jumpin off walls Coked out high for 3 hours until you fall asleep like a potato.
Lineage

First strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
OG Chem
First strain child
Candy Drop
child
Second strain child
Panda OG
child

