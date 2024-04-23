Candy Fuel reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Candy Fuel.
Candy Fuel strain effects
Candy Fuel strain flavors
Candy Fuel strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anorexia
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 100% of people say it helps with Arthritis
E........4
April 23, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Sleepy
Talkative
Great high good taste and smokes very good