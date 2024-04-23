Candy Fuel is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Candyland and Chemdawg strains. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Candy Fuel is reported to have a THC content of around 18%, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, Candy Fuel features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Candy Fuel typically ranges from $12-$18 per gram. We are still learning about Candy Fuel's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Candy Fuel, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



