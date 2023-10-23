Candy Jam reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Candy Jam.

Candy Jam strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Uplifted

Euphoric

Candy Jam strain helps with

Candy Jam reviews

October 23, 2023
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
This is one of the best strains I've had in years!!! We would be talking and I would forget what we were talking about in the middle of my sentence!! It was awesome because it had me stoned to the bone and I have a very high tolerance. I smoke wax mostly so when I get this high off of flower, it's impressive to me!! Buy as much as you can if you have the extra cash, if it's the same strain I smoked, you will not regret it if you're trying to get stoned, if you're trying to just get a lil buzz don't try this because if you have a low tolerance or you will go to sleep quick!!
4 people found this helpful
August 25, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Hungry
it’s jealousy that tastes like candy. cant go wrong there.
1 person found this helpful
September 1, 2023
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Sleepy
Good smoke. Good for the evening
1 person found this helpful
September 23, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Spicy and nutty flavor, in small quantities it’ll lift you up and allow you to get things done. However if you over do it prepared to be tired.
1 person found this helpful
July 19, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Tingly
it literally tastes like jam made of sweet fruity candy 🍬

