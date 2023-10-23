Candy Jam reviews
l........6
October 23, 2023
Giggly
Happy
This is one of the best strains I've had in years!!! We would be talking and I would forget what we were talking about in the middle of my sentence!! It was awesome because it had me stoned to the bone and I have a very high tolerance. I smoke wax mostly so when I get this high off of flower, it's impressive to me!! Buy as much as you can if you have the extra cash, if it's the same strain I smoked, you will not regret it if you're trying to get stoned, if you're trying to just get a lil buzz don't try this because if you have a low tolerance or you will go to sleep quick!!
b........k
August 25, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
it’s jealousy that tastes like candy. cant go wrong there.
h........s
September 1, 2023
Hungry
Sleepy
Good smoke. Good for the evening
s........j
September 23, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Spicy and nutty flavor, in small quantities it’ll lift you up and allow you to get things done. However if you over do it prepared to be tired.
0........e
July 19, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Tingly
it literally tastes like jam made of sweet fruity candy 🍬