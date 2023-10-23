This is one of the best strains I've had in years!!! We would be talking and I would forget what we were talking about in the middle of my sentence!! It was awesome because it had me stoned to the bone and I have a very high tolerance. I smoke wax mostly so when I get this high off of flower, it's impressive to me!! Buy as much as you can if you have the extra cash, if it's the same strain I smoked, you will not regret it if you're trying to get stoned, if you're trying to just get a lil buzz don't try this because if you have a low tolerance or you will go to sleep quick!!