Hybrid

Candy Jam

aka Candy Jams, Candy Yams

Candy Jam is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Candy Rain and Jealousy. This strain is unknown in its sativa and indica percentages. Candy Jam is a sweet and floral strain that has a nutty and spicy aftertaste. Candy Jam is unknown in its THC percentage, making this strain an ideal choice for brave cannabis consumers. Bred by Tiki Madman, Candy Jam features flavors like sweet, floral, and nutty. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. Candy Jam is a rare and mysterious strain that will make you feel like you’re tasting a jam made of candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Candy Jam, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Candy Jam strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Uplifted

Euphoric

Candy Jam strain helps with

Candy Jam strain reviews6

October 23, 2023
This is one of the best strains I've had in years!!! We would be talking and I would forget what we were talking about in the middle of my sentence!! It was awesome because it had me stoned to the bone and I have a very high tolerance. I smoke wax mostly so when I get this high off of flower, it's impressive to me!! Buy as much as you can if you have the extra cash, if it's the same strain I smoked, you will not regret it if you're trying to get stoned, if you're trying to just get a lil buzz don't try this because if you have a low tolerance or you will go to sleep quick!!
September 1, 2023
Good smoke. Good for the evening
August 25, 2023
it’s jealousy that tastes like candy. cant go wrong there.
