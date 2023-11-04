Candy Queen reviews
Candy Queen strain effects
Candy Queen strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
v........n
November 4, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Falcanna did really good with this strain. I am trying it as a liquid diamonds live resin (in a ceramic cartridge).