Candyclysm
Candyclysm is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics. Candyclysm is a delicious cross of Zawtz and Papaya. We are still learning about Candyclysm's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Candyclysm, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Candyclysm strain effects
Candyclysm strain flavors
Candyclysm strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 100% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 100% of people say it helps with Epilepsy
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Candyclysm strain reviews(1)
P........3
February 22, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Smells strong but it’s good , I was feeling relaxed