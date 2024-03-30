stock photo similar to Zawtz
Hybrid

Zawtz

aka Zotz

Zawtz is a modern Zkittlez cross from top breeder Cannarado. It's a three-way cross of Zkittlez x Gelatti x King Louie Xiii Og. According to Cannarado, "Zawtz came from a selection of 30 Zkittlez/Gelatti/LouieXIII seeds I made 3-4 years ago. It wasn't the biggest or prettiest of the lot but the smoke outshined most things in the garden. She brings a potent candied lemon/lime gas profile that coats your mouth on the exhale. If you like candy gas kush weed this is your E-ticket to happiness!"

Zawtz strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Giggly

Loading...

Euphoric

Zawtz strain helps with

  • Insomnia
    28% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Inflammation
    14% of people say it helps with Inflammation
  • Stress
    14% of people say it helps with Stress
Zawtz strain reviews7

March 30, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
I'm a daily smoker with high tolerance. The ZAWTZ flower that I purchased was a whopping 38%THC, and is by far the strongest weed I've ever smoked! It's a quick hitter that continues to build to a very intense, long lasting high that transitions to a deep sedation! It was good for my arthritis pain, and for my insomnia! I don't know if the same strain, at a lower THC value, would change my review, but this is my new favorite by far!
4 people found this helpful
June 2, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Delicious, very good relaxed high, numbs the brain, each toke has a different flavor, I would buy again.
3 people found this helpful
April 3, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
I tried writing a review, but I was so high. I forgor to finish it. 10/10 strain locks you and keeps you focused and uplifted also I smoked this and it magically helped with my allergies.
3 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight