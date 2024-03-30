stock photo similar to Zawtz
Zawtz
aka Zotz
Zawtz is a modern Zkittlez cross from top breeder Cannarado. It's a three-way cross of Zkittlez x Gelatti x King Louie Xiii Og. According to Cannarado, "Zawtz came from a selection of 30 Zkittlez/Gelatti/LouieXIII seeds I made 3-4 years ago. It wasn't the biggest or prettiest of the lot but the smoke outshined most things in the garden. She brings a potent candied lemon/lime gas profile that coats your mouth on the exhale. If you like candy gas kush weed this is your E-ticket to happiness!"
Zawtz strain effects
Zawtz strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 14% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 14% of people say it helps with Stress
Zawtz strain reviews7
c........y
March 30, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
D........u
June 2, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
p........6
April 3, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly