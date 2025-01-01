Caneberry, bred by Cultivar Creators and released in 2023, is a frost-heavy gas lover’s hybrid built for those who crave unapologetically loud terpene profiles. Despite its name, Caneberry leans far more into pure GAS than sweetness, delivering a powerful fuel-forward nose accented by subtle grape undertones that add depth without softening the intensity. Its buds finish thick with frost, showcasing an oily resin layer that speaks to both potency and extraction potential. Caneberry offers a bold, flavor-driven experience centered around heavy gas notes, making it a standout choice for connoisseurs who appreciate sharp, pungent terps with just a hint of fruit complexity. If you’ve had the opportunity to experience Caneberry through smoking, dabbing, growing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.