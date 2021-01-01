Loading…

Canis Majoris

Hybrid
THC 22%CBD Linalool
Canis Majoris is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Secret Society Seed Co. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Canis Majoris - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Strain spotlight

