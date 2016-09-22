ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.6 285 reviews

Star Killer

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Calculated from 16 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 285 reviews

Star Killer
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Star Killer, winner of Best Hybrid Flower at the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup, is a 70% indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Mazar x Blueberry OG and Rare Dankness #2. The dense, purple buds offer a sweet, lemon flavor, and aid in treating pain, insomnia, AIDS, PTSD, and Gastrointestinal Disorder. Medium to high yields can be achieved both indoors and outdoors, with a flowering time of 65 days.

Effects

209 people reported 1748 effects
Relaxed 71%
Euphoric 48%
Happy 46%
Sleepy 44%
Uplifted 27%
Stress 46%
Anxiety 40%
Depression 37%
Pain 37%
Insomnia 32%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

285

Avatar for Johndoess
Member since 2016
When I first smoked StarKiller instantly I was in a better mood. My stress went away. Great head&body high. This strain for sure gets you stuck.
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for ChubbyCheddah
Member since 2014
Got this from Top Shelf in Puyallup Washington. Holy Fin Smokes! Star Killer OG tested at 28% THC, and you can tell by the first tasty puff. It smells like OG Kush and tastes like Bubba. The high is intense and initially it was all cerebral then it began to creep all over and that's when a comfy cou...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ourlife
Member since 2015
Instant calming effect and made my wife horny - YES - score! Well, as you can tell this is one of my favorite strains! It is intense cerebrally and a nice, comfy, calming effect - bad moods simply melt away. My wife has some serious back pain and the pain just slipped away. Sex is great with it!
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for gardenofweeden420
Member since 2015
I have had my medical card here in CT for about 4 months now and out of everything I have explored thus far, Star Killer has been the most effective in treating my symptoms. High THC indica's seem to be most effective for PTSD. I also enjoyed Scott's OG. Another helpful tip in treating PTSD with can...
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for OhYes
Member since 2016
So I just now picked this up at everyone's favorite CT dispensary, Bluepoint Wellness...(Connecticut Pharma Solutions (CPS) "Fioraden A"), so this is a LIVE review. Ok...a bit heavy, but nice...I don't really feel anythi.....OMG! Ok...must be used in moderation! Just kidding. I took a quarter bo...
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Similar strains

Found in

Lineage

Strain parent
Mazar x Blueberry OG
parent
Strain
Star Killer
First strain child
Sour Star Head
child
Second strain child
Pheno 51
child

Most popular in