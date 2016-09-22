- Herbal
- Peppery
- Citrus
Star Killer, winner of Best Hybrid Flower at the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup, is a 70% indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Mazar x Blueberry OG and Rare Dankness #2. The dense, purple buds offer a sweet, lemon flavor, and aid in treating pain, insomnia, AIDS, PTSD, and Gastrointestinal Disorder. Medium to high yields can be achieved both indoors and outdoors, with a flowering time of 65 days.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Side effects
Strain spotlight
Reviews
285
Johndoess
ChubbyCheddah
ourlife
gardenofweeden420
OhYes
Find Star Killer nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Star Killer nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Found in
Lineage
Products with Star Killer
Hang tight. We're looking for Star Killer nearby.