Indica

CannaSutra

CannaSutra

CannaSutra by Delta 9 Labs is a 70/30 indica-dominant cannabis strain parented by Reclining Buddha and Sensi Star. Appropriately derived from the Sanskrit love guide Kama Sutra, this strain is said to sharpen the senses for enhanced romantic encounters. Mellow and functional enough to leave mental acuity intact, CannaSutra is an excellent indica for daytime indulgence. Its flavor is comparable to that of incense, with sweet hashy accents that leave you feeling relaxed and peaceful as you exhale.

Just wow! Def a heavy hitter. Aroused? Sure my wife enjoyed it but wow did it knock me out. Super heavy Indica with that knock you on your butt meds. Helped with my back pain too. Certainly recommended!
This strain is awesome. The indica shines through a little bit more than the sativa but you can certainly feel both. This strain is quite relaxing and great to calm down or wind down with. Taste is amazing, very nice and fruity. I wouldn't say this is a very energizing hybrid by any means, hits just...
Have enjoyed Csu for over 6 years. I appreciate the hybrid's parentage, dialing in just a good balance of pain relief and mind expansion.
Really did deserve to win first place! Potent as F. My new favorite strain
After reading the other reviews about this strain I was expecting more. The bud was named Caterpillar's Cannasutra. Maybe it was the grow but this bud seemed to be your average, non-descript Indica.
Sensi Star
CannaSutra

New Strains Alert: Citrix, CannaSutra, Gelato, Lemon Alien Dawg, and More
