Indica

Sensi Star

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 652 reviews

Sensi Star
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Sensi Star by Paradise Seeds is a legendary indica strain that is renowned worldwide for its powerful full-body effects and subtle cerebral invigoration. Crystal trichomes sparkle like a constellation of stars against this indica’s dark green and purple coloration, reflecting a potency worthy of placement in the 1999, 2000, and 2005 High Times Cannabis Cups. Her stunning results at maturation have also won the hearts of growers who cultivate both indoor and out in either hydroponic or soil methods. 

Effects

3734 reported effects from 476 people
Relaxed 63%
Happy 48%
Euphoric 46%
Sleepy 41%
Uplifted 33%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 7%
Headache 4%

Reviews

652

Avatar for Fargo123
Member since 2013
Sensi Star is the most powerful anti-anxiety cannabis I've ever smoked. I suffer from a rare condition that causes me to feel stress at extreme levels that are unbearable (The type of anxiety that is so bad you'd ask for assisted suicide). Smoking Sensi-Star puts me in a state where my anxiety is li...
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for curlygirlie001
Member since 2012
Hits hard, then gets you hard. Make necessary preparations for the subsequent explosive orgasm. Don't attempt to move afterward, lest you sustain serious head injury pursuant to the sudden loss of cabin pressure in your skull. Just lie still...when you regain consciousness, the room should have had ...
Reported
feelings
Sleepy
Avatar for daisydobey
Member since 2014
dont get me wrong, this is a VERY STRONG hitting fast strain. It totally made me dizzy and anxious due to its hard hitting feeling straight in the head and chest, it hits your lungs hard and boom. Seriously, don't know if i like it, just one proper water filtered hit and it will mess you up, so don'...
Reported
feelings
Euphoric
Avatar for ozjthomas
Member since 2011
Sensi Star is about to make me a convert to indicas its that good. It has a very pleasant piney taste, a slow to start but incredibly strong pain relieving, euphoric, aphrodisiac stone that for me was accompanied by a happy trippy mental fog. It doesn't hit me too hard like some indicas that put me ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappySleepy
Avatar for sweetbutter80
Member since 2013
Migraine pain 4-5; nausea 7 when I medicated round 2100 or so. Takes bout 5 min to start working. Pain/nausea gone. No anxiety/paranoia (a must for me). Body high exactly what I needed. Head high kinda heavy. Don't feel energetic like last time but maybe I am just tired. Woody/nutty taste with sweet...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Strain
Sensi Star
First strain child
Gold Star
child
Second strain child
Star 47
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

User uploaded image of Sensi StarUser uploaded image of Sensi StarUser uploaded image of Sensi StarUser uploaded image of Sensi StarUser uploaded image of Sensi StarUser uploaded image of Sensi StarUser uploaded image of Sensi Star
Most popular in