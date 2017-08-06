Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
The unique sandalwood and dirty feet aroma had me intrigued. The jar was stuffed with green and purple pine cone shaped buds that were coated in silver trichomes.
When smoked the aroma was very sandalwood and woody earth followed by skunk and rank feet. The flavor was dominated by the skunk with a...
Capleton strain had me taking "Hit Pon Toppa Hit." I received super chunky green and purple flower that was ensconced in tricomes. Capleton is rumored to have two strain variants; one favors florals tones, whereas the other is skunky. I received the skunky version which was quite potent, and onset q...