stock photo similar to Captain Kushco
Captain Kushco
write a review
Captain Kushco is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Captain Kushco is a cross of the strains KushCo OG x Cereal Milk. Captain Kushco is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Captain Kushco is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Captain KushcoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Captain Kushco products near you
Similar to Captain Kushco near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—