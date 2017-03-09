ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Caramel Candy Kush
  4. Reviews

Caramel Candy Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Caramel Candy Kush.

Effects

Show all

38 people reported 237 effects
Happy 65%
Relaxed 60%
Euphoric 44%
Uplifted 39%
Creative 36%
Stress 26%
Depression 23%
Pain 23%
Anxiety 21%
Lack of appetite 18%
Dry mouth 10%
Anxious 2%
Dizzy 2%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

65

Avatar for lizgares
Member since 2020
smokig this, feels like a calming hug from mother earth
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for Cactusfairy
Member since 2018
reviewed before. powerful indica lots like a bubba . this particular strain , if it clocked in higher with thc % , would prob win more awards. this is up there with bubba kush x chem4. almost immediate effects. in oil form it's lights out. flower is a little less of a slam but still chucks you rig...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappySleepy
Avatar for ridestandards45
Member since 2017
Such a wonder taste in the burn. A wonderful light sent of smell in the strain as well. First time having the strain and i love it
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for ucantseemeh
Member since 2019
Very nice strain for me, great for knee pain! Really helps with insomnia and the high is great! I highly recommend it!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeGigglyHappyHungry
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Caramel Candy Kush
User uploaded image of Caramel Candy Kush
User uploaded image of Caramel Candy Kush
User uploaded image of Caramel Candy Kush
User uploaded image of Caramel Candy Kush
User uploaded image of Caramel Candy Kush
User uploaded image of Caramel Candy Kush
more photos
Avatar for MileHigher113
Member since 2019
Decent, to above average on taste. Buds were dense and sticky in the middle. Buzz is way low key. PM for sure! Great, all body high. Will pick it up again. Kush is always on my indica list, and this one won't disappoint!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for cindgod
Member since 2015
I like the flavor combo.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for pdirty089
Member since 2017
was blown away by the taste of this strain and total at 30.0% how could i complain? it taste just like caramel and is really good for pain and relaxing for me. good stuff.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for trinasty
Member since 2014
You know the wavy heat lines in the hot summer? I feel wavy like that. Total relax of mind and body.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed