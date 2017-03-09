We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
reviewed before. powerful indica
lots like a bubba . this particular strain , if it clocked in higher with thc % , would prob win more awards. this is up there with bubba kush x chem4. almost immediate effects. in oil form it's lights out. flower is a little less of a slam but still chucks you rig...
Decent, to above average on
taste. Buds were dense and sticky in the middle. Buzz is way low key. PM for sure! Great, all body high. Will pick it up again. Kush is always on my indica list, and this one won't disappoint!