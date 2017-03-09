ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Caramel Candy Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid of Pre-98 Bubba Kush and Ms. Universe bred by Dynasty Seeds. There are two distinct phenotypes, one that is Bubba-dominant and the other that is led by Ms. Universe genetics. Caramel Candy Kush expresses itself with flavors of sugary caramel, fruity notes of cherry and grape, and a creamy coffee finish that offers an immediate rush of heady effects and provide calming relief from chronic pain. The complex terpene profile and excellent resin production make this a great choice for producing hash and other concentrates.

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

38 people reported 237 effects
Happy 65%
Relaxed 60%
Euphoric 44%
Uplifted 39%
Creative 36%
Stress 26%
Depression 23%
Pain 23%
Anxiety 21%
Lack of appetite 18%
Dry mouth 10%
Anxious 2%
Dizzy 2%
Paranoid 2%

kola.bear.farm
Member since 2014
This sweet and heady treat has been growing at the kola bear farm for awhile now after being gifted by a fellow 541-Crew friend. Expect a smooth and rich smoke laced with hints of Vanilla and burned sugar with traces of coffee and toffee with that classic old school OG finish. Caramel Candy Kush is ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Cyphadelik
Member since 2016
Amazing taste, strong muscle relaxation, strangely distinct buzzy head high, good for ADHD
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedRelaxedUplifted
OhYes
Member since 2016
(wish I can go 4.5 stars on this one)...anyway...smooth and silky smoke...wonderful flavors of berry; coffee; and caramel that's juuuust a bit on the crispy side...I've had this strain via Theraplant's Suchinose, anywhere from 10% ThC to over 25%...Suchinose 2, the latest medicinal batch of this lov...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
whaumpis
Member since 2014
I got super ripped off of my first hit. I honestly couldn't feel my face after the second bong rip. It's maintaining that feeling as well, so I've been stretching it out between bowls of lesser stuff so I can enjoy it for as long as I can.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyTingly
iread2xs
Member since 2015
Best indica strain I have tried so far but you know but before medical marijuana we had no idea what an indica, sativa etc was. All I know is this strain gave me a nice mello body tingling stay at home and read on the couch kind of high. Pain and anxiety were forgotten, but not truly gone just dulle...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Lineage

First strain parent
Ms. Universe
parent
Second strain parent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Caramel Candy Kush

