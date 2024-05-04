Carrot Cake reviews
Carrot Cake strain effects
M........E
May 4, 2024
Energetic
Focused
This is a new favorite. I love sativas because indices make me verrry sleepy, but it’s hard to find a sativa that doesn’t increase my anxiety. Carrot Cake is awesome. I find that I don’t get stuck in my head with it so much, so I can usually focus pretty well on tasks around the house. It’s a great high that doesn’t interfere with me getting things done, and for that I hope they keep offering it!
z........6
Today
Euphoric
Relaxed
It's good strong vanilla smell I thought it also kinda had a milky earthy-esk taste it hits pretty good and calms me down really nice head high
e........a
July 15, 2023
Happy
Hungry
vary smooth and tasty smoke. vary strong smelling flower. definitely a must try if you find it.