Hybrid

Carrot Cake

aka Carrot Cake Express

Carrot Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and London Poundcake. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Carrot Cake, also known as Cake Mix, is a creation by Seed Junky Genetics, a renowned breeder known for their cake strains. Carrot Cake is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Carrot Cake effects include feeling tingly, talkative, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Carrot Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and lack of appetite. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Carrot Cake features flavors like vanilla, lemon, and chestnut. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Carrot Cake typically ranges from $35-$45. Carrot Cake can be enjoyed in various forms, such as flower or edibles. If you’re looking for a sweet and potent hybrid that can help you feel tingly and talkative, Carrot Cake might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Carrot Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Carrot Cake strain reviews3

May 4, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
This is a new favorite. I love sativas because indices make me verrry sleepy, but it’s hard to find a sativa that doesn’t increase my anxiety. Carrot Cake is awesome. I find that I don’t get stuck in my head with it so much, so I can usually focus pretty well on tasks around the house. It’s a great high that doesn’t interfere with me getting things done, and for that I hope they keep offering it!
1 person found this helpful
July 15, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
vary smooth and tasty smoke. vary strong smelling flower. definitely a must try if you find it.
Today
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
It's good strong vanilla smell I thought it also kinda had a milky earthy-esk taste it hits pretty good and calms me down really nice head high
Strain spotlight

Carrot Cake strain genetics

Strain parent
Wed
Wedding Cake
parent
Carrot Cake
CrrtCke
Carrot Cake