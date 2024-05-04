Carrot Cake
aka Carrot Cake Express
Carrot Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and London Poundcake. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Carrot Cake, also known as Cake Mix, is a creation by Seed Junky Genetics, a renowned breeder known for their cake strains. Carrot Cake is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Carrot Cake effects include feeling tingly, talkative, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Carrot Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and lack of appetite. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Carrot Cake features flavors like vanilla, lemon, and chestnut. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Carrot Cake typically ranges from $35-$45. Carrot Cake can be enjoyed in various forms, such as flower or edibles. If you’re looking for a sweet and potent hybrid that can help you feel tingly and talkative, Carrot Cake might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Carrot Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Carrot Cake strain effects
