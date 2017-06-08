ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cataract Kush

Cataract Kush

This is the combination of LA Confidential and OG Kush. This strain was created by DNA Genetics and it has blankets of crystals and looks almost grayish-black.

The effect is good for pain, eating and sleep disorders. Most describe Cataract as a "creeper" high that keeps on building long after you stop smoking! This strain has been years in the making and is NOT recommended for the light-weight smoker. After you experience the Cataract Kush you'll think you have cataracts!

Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

1028 reported effects from 120 people
Happy 57%
Relaxed 57%
Euphoric 53%
Sleepy 42%
Uplifted 34%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 24%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 2%

Avatar for Grenouille
Member since 2011
Super dense buds, often with some purple/grey/blue coloration, thick stems and opaque, white trichomes. Smell is classic indica - earthy and dank with an animalic note, yet there's a strong sweet/minty/spicy aspect that seems to really carry. The vapor from this one is thick, sweet and permeating. O...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungrySleepy
Avatar for medicalguy62
Member since 2016
This is some crystal covered, purple-tinted bud. The dispensary sells it as a pure indica. It has a sweet, grape-dominant flavor profile. While I consider myself a sativa-guy, I certainly appreciate a good indica for before bed or to have while kicking back with some friends. This is a strain that h...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for MrStash420
Member since 2014
This shit would get Willie Nelson stoned.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for TokerInebrius
Member since 2015
A dreamy, happy head change that left my body stranded on the couch watching king fu movies for a while.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Happy
Avatar for Beelzedub
Member since 2014
Oh dear, where to begin. This strain I acquired first in Arizona @ AZ Natural Selections (Excellent Dispensary BTW). purchased an oil cartridge. It was a distinct kind of earthy and a little pine. At first it was a mediocre kind of high. I proceeded to indulge in a little more. I feel honky dory. So...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Similar strains

Leafly flower for Northern Lights
Northern Lights
More popularLeafly flower for Blueberry
Blueberry
More relaxingLeafly flower for LA Confidential
LA Confidential
More relaxingLeafly flower for Blueberry Kush
Blueberry Kush
More tinglyLeafly flower for Grape Ape
Grape Ape
More relaxingLeafly flower for God's Gift
God's Gift
More relaxingLeafly flower for Romulan
Romulan
More popularLeafly flower for Afgoo
Afgoo
More CBG
