Cataract OG x Afghan Ghost strain effects
Cataract OG x Afghan Ghost strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
c........x
July 9, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Bought this as Space Cowboy. At first a bit disappointing because it's very stemmy. I have a rheumatic autoimmune disorder or two and fibro. Weather fronts tear me to pieces. This morning's front was fast and intense and I just wanted pain relief and to chill. I found this. It's great. My high is low and clean, but my headache is gone, my joints don't hurt, and I'm relaxed. My heart was pounding before, but has calmed to normal chill. I could probably go to sleep easily if I laid down. "High" has lasted about 30 minutes and I feel like I need another hit or two. I love how I can still focus on writing and others projects while using this. It's a five star for me.
c........k
November 24, 2023
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
Also this Strain was called Space Cowboy at the dispensary I acquired it from😀