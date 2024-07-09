Bought this as Space Cowboy. At first a bit disappointing because it's very stemmy. I have a rheumatic autoimmune disorder or two and fibro. Weather fronts tear me to pieces. This morning's front was fast and intense and I just wanted pain relief and to chill. I found this. It's great. My high is low and clean, but my headache is gone, my joints don't hurt, and I'm relaxed. My heart was pounding before, but has calmed to normal chill. I could probably go to sleep easily if I laid down. "High" has lasted about 30 minutes and I feel like I need another hit or two. I love how I can still focus on writing and others projects while using this. It's a five star for me.

