Cataract OG x Afghan Ghost is a hybrid weed strain with a genetic cross between Cataract OG and Afghan Ghost. This strain leans towards the indica side and boasts unique qualities that set it apart in the cannabis world. Cataract OG x Afghan Ghost is predominantly indica, providing users with a relaxing and sedating experience. It is renowned for its potent THC content, which typically falls in the range of 18% to 22%. This level of THC makes it suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Cataract OG x Afghan Ghost induces feelings of relaxation, euphoria, and a sense of calm. This strain is often chosen by medical marijuana patients to alleviate symptoms associated with conditions such as pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by an unknown breeder, Cataract OG x Afghan Ghost features flavors that are rich and earthy, with hints of pine and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is also not specified. The average price of Cataract OG x Afghan Ghost typically ranges from $12 to $15 per gram, making it a moderately priced strain in most markets. If you've had the opportunity to consume Cataract OG x Afghan Ghost, please consider sharing your experience by leaving a strain review to help others discover its unique qualities.