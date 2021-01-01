ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cate Harrington

Cate Harrington

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
Hybrid
Be the first to review!
No effects reported

Cate Harrington is a hybrid marijuana strain that originated in London. It's a cross between Lowryder and Helmand. Cat Harrington offers a decent amount of relaxation for containing a modest amount of THC. Usually hovering around 18% THC, the effects of this strain are going to be relaxing without being overly sedating - making it an ideal strain for those who need a functional high to get through their day. Cate Harrington is also enjoyed for its scrumptious flavor that tastes like fruit and bubblegum with hints of skunk. These delicious, dark green and light green nugs are a perfect treat for any time of the day. This strain has a tendancy to give smokers cotton mouth and watery eyes, so make sure you have some water and a tissue nearby.

Buy Cate Harrington near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Similar to Cate Harrington near undefined

Show me all similar strains
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

AVAILABLE IN YOUR AREA
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Cate Harrington reviewsNo Reviews

write a review

Looking for a good deal?

Shop deals on weed near you
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...

Strain spotlight