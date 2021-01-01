Cate Harrington is a hybrid marijuana strain that originated in London. It's a cross between Lowryder and Helmand. Cat Harrington offers a decent amount of relaxation for containing a modest amount of THC. Usually hovering around 18% THC, the effects of this strain are going to be relaxing without being overly sedating - making it an ideal strain for those who need a functional high to get through their day. Cate Harrington is also enjoyed for its scrumptious flavor that tastes like fruit and bubblegum with hints of skunk. These delicious, dark green and light green nugs are a perfect treat for any time of the day. This strain has a tendancy to give smokers cotton mouth and watery eyes, so make sure you have some water and a tissue nearby.