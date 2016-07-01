ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Lowryder is a hybrid strain that was inbred for nine generations by Joint Doctor Seeds to give it a dwarfed size. Growing no more than 16 inches tall, it's the cannabis equivalent of a bonsai for the discrete grower’s windowsill or balcony. Lowryder’s small size comes from a species of cannabis ruderalis crossed with Northern Lights #2 and then William’s Wonder. Consumers, be patient with this strain: its medicinal and cerebrally stimulating effects have a slow but powerful onset. A mild earthy aroma radiates from the small, conic buds which autoflower in a short 40 to 45 days. Lowryder is a stalwart plant that can survive in harsh, colder climates, making it a popular strain in northern regions like Finland and Canada.

Avatar for ivdemocracyvi
Member since 2014
I'm a very heavy hitter (been smoking for 5 years almost every day) and jsut 2 hits got me buzzed and 4 hits got me very stoned. This is honestly one of the the best strains I've ever had. It has a smooth and tasty smoke to it also. I'm definetely growing more of this. I recommend to everyone!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for HashNGag
Member since 2016
Good, energetic high. A nice smoke for the afternoon if you want to relax but stay alert (perfect for after office work). Good for vaping, nice smell and taste with citrics tones across vaping, starting with a peach-like flavor when vaping a freshly ground bowl (TASTY AF). Have not smoked it yet...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Deetom
Member since 2014
My first grow was Lowryder 2. Easy to grow. Very fast flowering. not very sensitive to neglect (I had a few close calls with some of my girls lacking hydration during the flowering stage). Even under rough growing conditions, these ladies bounce right back. Quite productive. Odour varied from plant ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedFocusedUplifted
Avatar for POPUPBLOCKERON
Member since 2012
Anxiety slasher that is the best 50/50 (S/I) split in my experience so far. Absolutely great for a daytime med., to treat anxiety, depression and PTSD. Never a dissapointement.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for corninmypoopies
Member since 2018
takes about 15 mintues to kick in. clean pine flavor. very strong. heavy couch lock, random thoughts and moderate time distortion. melts pain away. super cotton mouth. high lasts quite a while. sleep like a baby after smoking this.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
Willy's Wonder
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Strain
Lowryder
First strain child
Chocolate Drop
child
Second strain child
Purple Cheese
child

