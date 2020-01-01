ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
CBD Charlotte’s Angel

CBD Charlotte's Angel

CBD Charlotte’s Angel is a Dutch Passion breeding project that crosses Dutch Charlotte and Red Angel. This CBD-dominant strain smells and tastes like an herbal treat with pine and diesel undertones. As to effects, CBD Charlotte’s Angel is non-intoxicating yet offers a calming experience from head to toe.

