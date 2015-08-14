ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. CBD Kush
  • Leafly flower of CBD Kush

Hybrid

CBD Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 10 products tested with lab partners.

CBD Kush

From the collaborative efforts of CBD Crew and Dutch Passion comes CBD Kush, a hybrid strain with equal parts THC and CBD. Bred from Kandy Kush and an unnamed high-CBD variety, CBD Kush typically tests even in both THC and CBD, which may benefit consumers with a low tolerance or those treating conditions such as pain, inflammation, or anxiety. Its psychoactive effects are subtle, offering a tame experience that eases the muscles into relaxation without too much mental cloudiness. 

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

207 reported effects from 38 people

    Reviews

    55

    Show all

    Avatar for 1headcase
    Member since 2017
    I have a pretty low tolerance (doesn't matter how much I smoke). I am super sensitive when it comes to how the high affects my body and mind. I get paranoid and anxious rather quickly. However, this strain didn't produce the paranoia or anxiety for me. This was a really nice high that didn't leave ...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    FocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
    Avatar for Astarte
    Member since 2016
    One of the best strains available for pain relief and anti-inflammatory effects. Practically eliminates chronic pain without any brain fog or paranoia.
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    Relaxed
    Avatar for strongcanadian
    Member since 2017
    aka Devon via Tweed 10/13, 60%I 40%S I have had 1 week with this strain so far. I do feel a head high awhile and feel some what active/ansy so I take advantage of that and do some light cleaning..then it moves more into my body and I can sit comfortably on the couch Very relaxing, helps with pain...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    HappyRelaxedSleepy
    Avatar for itsthewhite1
    Member since 2016
    This is a great strain for those who want both the pain relief of CBD and a little bit of a cerebral high from equal parts THC. First it starts off in the head, then moves down for relief. You can use this either day or night time because it will leave you feeling relaxed. A little bit of a head h...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    HappyRelaxedUplifted
    Avatar for FeelingElevated
    Member since 2015
    very relaxing and calming. had a half of a joint and the pain is easing away slightly while leaving me clear minded. The joint was a 2:1 ratio that tested at 10.2% CBD and 4.8% THC. The only reason I stopped smoking the joint was purely due to wanting to smoke some more of this great strain before s...
    Read full review
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
    more
    reviews
    write a review

    Similar strains

    Leafly flower for Pennywise
    Pennywise
    More popular    Leafly flower for Royal Highness
    Royal Highness
    More popular    Leafly flower for CBD Blue Shark
    CBD Blue Shark
    Leafly flower for Lemon Garlic OG
    Lemon Garlic OG
    Leafly flower for In The Pines
    In The Pines
    Leafly flower for Critical Mass
    Critical Mass
    More popular    Leafly flower for CBD Critical Mass
    CBD Critical Mass
    More popular    Leafly flower for Canna-Tsu
    Canna-Tsu
    More CBD
    search by similar

    Lineage

    Strain parent
    Kandy Kush
    parent
    Strain
    CBD Kush

    Photos

    User uploaded image of CBD KushUser uploaded image of CBD KushUser uploaded image of CBD KushUser uploaded image of CBD KushUser uploaded image of CBD Kush
    more
    photos
    New Strains Alert: Day Tripper, CBD Kush, LAPD, Ancient Kush, and More
    New Strains Alert: Day Tripper, CBD Kush, LAPD, Ancient Kush, and More

    Most popular in