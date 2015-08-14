From the collaborative efforts of CBD Crew and Dutch Passion comes CBD Kush, a hybrid strain with equal parts THC and CBD. Bred from Kandy Kush and an unnamed high-CBD variety, CBD Kush typically tests even in both THC and CBD, which may benefit consumers with a low tolerance or those treating conditions such as pain, inflammation, or anxiety. Its psychoactive effects are subtle, offering a tame experience that eases the muscles into relaxation without too much mental cloudiness.
