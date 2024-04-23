Cereal Killer reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cereal Killer.
Cereal Killer strain effects
d........s
April 23, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
got this in Amsterdam at kadinski tastes good and is not really strong
O........7
December 20, 2024
Creative
Hungry
Great texture of weed and it’s real tasty #Za
c........x
June 1, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
It has a decent kush taste, not strong tasting though. Definitely a decent high though and good smell.