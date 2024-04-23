stock photo similar to Cereal Killer
Cereal Killer
Cereal Killer is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chocolate Chunk and Bubba Kush. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Cereal Killer is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Cereal Killer typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Cereal Killer’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cereal Killer, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Cereal Killer strain effects
Cereal Killer strain reviews
d........s
April 23, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
O........7
December 20, 2024
Creative
Hungry
c........x
June 1, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed