Picked up in Seattle and she was running @ 30%. The nugs were very nice and dense with the perfect amount of moisture. I have my med card in another state, and let me tell you.. this is one of THEE BEST strains i’ve smoked in awhile. This strain had me laughing my ass off for about 15 minutes straight. So if you’re looking for some laughing gas I advise you to try it. Smells great and tastes even better.