Cereal Milk Cookies
Cereal Milk Cookies
CMC
Hybrid
Giggly
Happy
Uplifted
Vanilla
Apple
Berry
Cereal Milk Cookies effects are mostly calming.
write a review
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cereal Milk Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Cereal Milk CookiesOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Cereal Milk Cookies products near you
Similar to Cereal Milk Cookies near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Cereal Milk Cookies strain reviews(6)
Read all reviews
h........5
March 17, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I actually love the taste on this it literally taste like the milky milk and the cookies and I love that hybrid too
M........3
August 18, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Picked up in Seattle and she was running @ 30%. The nugs were very nice and dense with the perfect amount of moisture. I have my med card in another state, and let me tell you.. this is one of THEE BEST strains i’ve smoked in awhile. This strain had me laughing my ass off for about 15 minutes straight. So if you’re looking for some laughing gas I advise you to try it. Smells great and tastes even better.
b........2
September 6, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I tried this first thing off the plane when I first went to Denver from the Cookies on Broadway there. The taste is just like some Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and the high was a happy, giggly, but also calming. This was easily my favorite bud ever.