Cereal Milk Cookies reviews
h........5
March 17, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I actually love the taste on this it literally taste like the milky milk and the cookies and I love that hybrid too
M........3
August 18, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Picked up in Seattle and she was running @ 30%. The nugs were very nice and dense with the perfect amount of moisture. I have my med card in another state, and let me tell you.. this is one of THEE BEST strains i’ve smoked in awhile. This strain had me laughing my ass off for about 15 minutes straight. So if you’re looking for some laughing gas I advise you to try it. Smells great and tastes even better.
b........2
September 6, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I tried this first thing off the plane when I first went to Denver from the Cookies on Broadway there. The taste is just like some Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and the high was a happy, giggly, but also calming. This was easily my favorite bud ever.
v........q
November 8, 2021
Easily some of the best weed I ever had. Smoked a pre roll from the Cookies in Denver. Awesome taste; awesome high. Very relaxing and euphoric.
n........8
December 14, 2021
It smell amazing can’t believe how sweet it smells & thick rich smoke that’s very smooth… 1 of my Top 5 hybrids
s........s
October 26, 2021
Relaxed
The flower is dense breaks up nice, not too sticky. When smoked it has a nice soothing sweet taste. You feel the effects right away as it gives a very chill and relaxed vibe. Overall I definitely enjoyed it if your into a great tasting bud than this is it! Only down side is the high does not last very long.