Cereal Runtz strain effects
g........9
June 4, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
Uplifted
Very tasty flower smoke taste like the aftertaste you get from milk and the intake flavor is fruity
D........2
October 19, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
I found this strain more on the mind settling side. very strong in the smoke department similar to strawberry cough. uplifting to say the least. recommend it to anyone manic minded or overly stressed. 10 out of 10
O........n
April 9, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Smooth sailing ⛵️ would best describe this strain. Milky and Fruity with a classic orverall relaxing high.
j........5
April 4, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Focused
I smoked this strain and it gives me a bit of a headache, but other than that I feel relaxed, it has a smooth taste almost like smoking berries if that makes sense, the after taste is apricotie, overall I highly recommend for experienced users
h........4
October 3, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Nice Relaxing