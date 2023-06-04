Cereal Runtz reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cereal Runtz.

write a review

Cereal Runtz strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Euphoric

Cereal Runtz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    20% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    20% of people say it helps with Stress

Cereal Runtz reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
June 4, 2023
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Uplifted
Very tasty flower smoke taste like the aftertaste you get from milk and the intake flavor is fruity
8 people found this helpful
October 19, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
I found this strain more on the mind settling side. very strong in the smoke department similar to strawberry cough. uplifting to say the least. recommend it to anyone manic minded or overly stressed. 10 out of 10
5 people found this helpful
April 9, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Smooth sailing ⛵️ would best describe this strain. Milky and Fruity with a classic orverall relaxing high.
2 people found this helpful
April 4, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
I smoked this strain and it gives me a bit of a headache, but other than that I feel relaxed, it has a smooth taste almost like smoking berries if that makes sense, the after taste is apricotie, overall I highly recommend for experienced users
October 3, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Nice Relaxing

Buy strains with similar effects to Cereal Runtz

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...