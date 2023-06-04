stock photo similar to Cereal Runtz
Hybrid

Cereal Runtz

Cereal Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and Cereal Milk. This strain is a creation of Cannafornia, a cultivator and manufacturer of high-quality cannabis based in Salinas, California. Cereal Runtz produces colorful buds with shades of purple, green, and orange, and the aroma of sweet and fruity cereal milk. Cereal Runtz is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who enjoy a balanced high that is both euphoric and relaxing. Leafly customers tell us Cereal Runtz effects include happiness, creativity, and calmness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cereal Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Cannafornia, Cereal Runtz features flavors like berry, cream, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Cereal Runtz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Cereal Runtz is a rare and delicious strain that will make you feel like you are having a bowl of your favorite breakfast cereal. It is a great option for enjoying a flavorful and smooth smoke, as well as for making high-quality resin extractions. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cereal Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Cereal Runtz strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Euphoric

Cereal Runtz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    20% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    20% of people say it helps with Stress
Cereal Runtz strain reviews5

June 4, 2023
Very tasty flower smoke taste like the aftertaste you get from milk and the intake flavor is fruity
8 people found this helpful
October 19, 2023
I found this strain more on the mind settling side. very strong in the smoke department similar to strawberry cough. uplifting to say the least. recommend it to anyone manic minded or overly stressed. 10 out of 10
5 people found this helpful
April 9, 2024
Smooth sailing ⛵️ would best describe this strain. Milky and Fruity with a classic orverall relaxing high.
2 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

