Cereal Runtz
Cereal Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and Cereal Milk. This strain is a creation of Cannafornia, a cultivator and manufacturer of high-quality cannabis based in Salinas, California. Cereal Runtz produces colorful buds with shades of purple, green, and orange, and the aroma of sweet and fruity cereal milk. Cereal Runtz is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who enjoy a balanced high that is both euphoric and relaxing. Leafly customers tell us Cereal Runtz effects include happiness, creativity, and calmness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cereal Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Cannafornia, Cereal Runtz features flavors like berry, cream, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Cereal Runtz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Cereal Runtz is a rare and delicious strain that will make you feel like you are having a bowl of your favorite breakfast cereal. It is a great option for enjoying a flavorful and smooth smoke, as well as for making high-quality resin extractions. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cereal Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Cereal RuntzOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Cereal Runtz strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Cereal Runtz products near you
Similar to Cereal Runtz near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—