I am a big baby when it comes to using Indica strains because of the reputation of being more of an evening bud. I can count on this one knocking me out as I need to but! I can also smoke a slimmer J a little earlier if I'm not quite ready to knock out. Definitely a munchy inducing strain too. Smokes smooth and classically. I am a usual fan of Grape Gas, Member Berry, Temptations for my indicas.

