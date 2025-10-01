Cheddar Cheeze reviews
Cheddar Cheeze strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
Cheddar Cheeze strain flavors
Cheddar Cheeze strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 66% of people say it helps with Pain
- 66% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
j........t
October 1, 2025
Creative
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
For a strain with no actual cheese lineage, this stuff brings the funk. I wanted something funky & cheesy or garlicy and went with some cheddar cheese wet sugar (lately ive been on a concentrate kick) & let me say....the flavor is niiice. cheesy, diesel, gas, skunk, funky, dank, earth, dirt. if you like the stinky cheesy strains this is a no brainer. I'll be buying more forsure.
r........y
September 3, 2025
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
I am a big baby when it comes to using Indica strains because of the reputation of being more of an evening bud. I can count on this one knocking me out as I need to but! I can also smoke a slimmer J a little earlier if I'm not quite ready to knock out. Definitely a munchy inducing strain too. Smokes smooth and classically. I am a usual fan of Grape Gas, Member Berry, Temptations for my indicas.