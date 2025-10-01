Cheddar Cheeze
Cheddar Cheeze effects are mostly calming.
Cheddar Cheeze potency is higher THC than average.
Cheddar Cheeze is an indica-dominant cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of (CakeMints x Platinum GSC) x Gorilla Diesel #3; the original breeder of Cheddar Cheeze is unknown. Cheddar Cheeze has a ripe aroma of its namesake, with ammonia, skunky, and even sweet tropical notes; consumers can expect tingly and relaxing effects. This strain grows into dense, medium-stretch plants that bloom into buds with wide purple leaves, green accents, and orange, cheddar-colored hairs. Cheddar Cheeze works well in mixed light environments, produces moderately high yields, and flowers in around 9 weeks. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cheddar Cheeze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Cheddar Cheeze strain effects
Cheddar Cheeze strain flavors
Cheddar Cheeze strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 66% of people say it helps with Pain
- 66% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
