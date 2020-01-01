ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Cheddarwurst 2

Part of the Cheddar lineup by Alphakronik Genes, Cheddarwurst 2 crosses Exodus Cheese and Snowdawg BX. Offering a sweet, skunky undertone, this strain has more of a lemon and lime flavor than the original Cheddarwurst. As for the high, this strain is great if you’re looking to calm down a bit.

 

Lineage

Strain parent
Exodus Cheese
parent
Strain
Cheddarwurst 2

