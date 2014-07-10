ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Exodus Cheese

Exodus Cheese

Generally known as simply “Cheese” or “UK Cheese,” Exodus Cheese is the original clone-only strain that originated in Southern England sometime during the late 1980s or early 90s. Said to be grown from a packet of Sensi Seeds Skunk #1, it is known for its high yields, potency and distinct, overwhelmingly strong cheese-like odor. Though the identity of the original grower is still debated, at some point in the early 90s the cannabis lifestyle activists based in Luton calling themselves Exodus acquired some clones of Cheese and from there it rapidly became one of the most popular and sought after varieties in the UK. Since then many breeders have created seed lines using Cheese, while the original clone is still found in grow rooms around the globe.

Effects

729 reported effects from 94 people
Happy 61%
Relaxed 61%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 53%
Creative 32%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 4%

Avatar for hi2
Member since 2013
A phenotype of Skunk #1, this is an offspring of the original, and it is sativa dominant. Perfect for the morning. You'll feel wide awake and energetic. Gives you that wide eyed effect where you almost forget to blink! There's a euphoria (can't stop smiling), and you're fully functional...Defin...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for i_miss_u_cupcake
Member since 2014
You're hiking up a mountain. Things start to look cooler as you continue to ascend since you can see further than you've ever before. Your head starts to feel a little different due to the change in air pressure. But when you finally reach the top, an indescribable, awe-inspiring view smacks you in ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for River
Member since 2012
This Medicine, I picked up last week and has been working wonders! I have ADHD, in the past I have tried Ridalin RX and didn't like the side affects but loved how it helped my ADHD. well nedlest to say this strain helps just the same but no side affects :). Peace and Cannabus
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappy
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Exo is a nice weed to smoke when stressed, it really helps you relax and it is a great medicine against nausea (personal experiment). Good price and nice buzz, really enjoyed it
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappy
Avatar for SirBronn
Member since 2014
This cut was provided by Grow ops farms in Washington State. This was also my first time trying this strain. The buds are a beautiful lime kinda green that smell absolutely insane! This is one of if not THE Fruitiest smelling buds I have ever smelled. Smell is kinda like a hybrid between strawberry ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Lineage

Strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Exodus Cheese
First strain child
Old Dirty Biker
child
Second strain child
Chucky's Bride
child

User uploaded image of Exodus CheeseUser uploaded image of Exodus CheeseUser uploaded image of Exodus CheeseUser uploaded image of Exodus CheeseUser uploaded image of Exodus CheeseUser uploaded image of Exodus CheeseUser uploaded image of Exodus Cheese
