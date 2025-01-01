Cheek Meat
Cheek Meat
CHM
Hybrid
Cheek Meat is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Cannarado from a genetic cross of Fatso x Zawtlatti, and one of Cannarado’s favorites. This produces a funky, umami gas palate and a resinous, easy-growing plant. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cheek Meat, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
