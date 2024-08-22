Zawtlatti is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics. Zawtlatti is a delicious cross of Zawtz and Gelatti bx, bred for high yields and stability, wafting with a strong pine, gas and chemical profile. We are still learning about Zawtlatti's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zawtlatti, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.