Zawtlatti
Zawtlatti
ZTI
Hybrid
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Zawtlatti is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics. Zawtlatti is a delicious cross of Zawtz and Gelatti bx, bred for high yields and stability, wafting with a strong pine, gas and chemical profile. We are still learning about Zawtlatti's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zawtlatti, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
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Zawtlatti strain reviews(1)
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z........s
August 22, 2024
Zawlatti is about 7 feet tall now. Looks good in mid flower. I would upload a picture but I don't see a way to add a photo.