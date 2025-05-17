Cheese Diesel reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cheese Diesel.
Cheese Diesel strain effects
Reported by 15 real people like you
Cheese Diesel strain flavors
Cheese Diesel reviews
N........9
May 17, 2025
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Picked up an 1/8th by Pegasus Green. My first time trying Cheetos. Very impressed! Right off the bat, the flavors caught my attention. SO good! Very smooth. (Smoking from a water bong). I have been smoking for about 30yrs. I have hip replacements, MS, Rheumatoid Arthritis, many spinal injuries, and varying degrees of constant daily pain. After a couple hits, I felt my body relax, and spasms ease. Cheetos also helps with the pain, I am impressed. Adding this to my list of favorite strains.
t........3
May 11, 2025
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I like this Strain very much. It makes me very creative. I Paint for over 4 hours and I'm so focused. Now I'm Baked after 2 J's. It's is a relaxed balanced head/body high. 5/5
a........e
March 1, 2025
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
Talkative
Very nice strain good high but very strong tho
z........a
October 30, 2023
Sleepy
Talkative
Dry eyes
Dry mouth
Quite strong, which I didn't expect really. The smell wasn't too strong. It was semi enjoyable- it's not like I had a bad high, I just had better experiences with different strains. It made my eyes really dry, all my buddies said so too- throat was dry but not as bad as the eyes. Overall just made me sleepy. I could really feel it at first but then it died down quite fast.
b........j
March 17, 2023
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
this strain is immaculate i smoked a blunt with my girl and neither of us has moved since lol i feel like this is what simba felt like as a cub after raffiki swiped the ashes on his forehead and then looked out unto the vast land of west africa, very pungent smell and has hints of cologne taste in the back of the throat
g........s
August 17, 2023
Creative
Focused
Hungry
Anxious
My experience might be bias as I only had a cheap preroll from the dispensary, so take my vote worth a grain of shake (pun intended). I will give it credit: if it is shake, I'm sure the bud is lovely as I got pretty high off the joint as a regular user. Just meh, sometimes the name isn't worth the buy.
s........7
April 15, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
It's the prettiest weed I've ever seen. Taste good, feels amazing.
r........2
June 14, 2022
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
it has a really nice earthy, sweet, and slightly cheesy fragrance. it burns quite pungent and is a heavier flavor. it helped me a lot with pain from rheumatoid arthritis, and complex atypical migraines as well as pain from fibromyalgia. created a very relaxing body feeling and yet, not lethargic. i felt creative and ambitious, was able to carry out tasks and it didn't leave me in a stupor. i felt happy and uplifted, less anxious, and overall this is a delightful strain that i hope i have access to again sometime. definitely recommend and it's super cool looking too!