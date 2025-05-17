Cheese Diesel
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Cheese Diesel
ChD
Hybrid
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Cheese
Blue Cheese
Diesel
Cheese Diesel effects are mostly calming.
Cheese Diesel potency is higher THC than average.
Cheddar Diesel is a balanced hybrid born from Exodus Cheese × Sour Diesel, combining funky cheese aromas with pungent diesel undertones. Dense buds deliver a bold flavor profile of creamy cheddar, earthy funk, and sharp fuel, creating a smooth but powerful smoke. The effects begin with an uplifting cerebral buzz that boosts mood and creativity, followed by a relaxing body calm that keeps you comfortable without heavy sedation. Its balanced nature makes it suitable for day or evening use. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!
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Cheese Diesel strain effects
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Cheese Diesel strain flavors
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Cheese Diesel strain reviews(15)
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N........9
May 17, 2025
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Picked up an 1/8th by Pegasus Green. My first time trying Cheetos. Very impressed! Right off the bat, the flavors caught my attention. SO good! Very smooth. (Smoking from a water bong). I have been smoking for about 30yrs. I have hip replacements, MS, Rheumatoid Arthritis, many spinal injuries, and varying degrees of constant daily pain. After a couple hits, I felt my body relax, and spasms ease. Cheetos also helps with the pain, I am impressed. Adding this to my list of favorite strains.
t........3
May 11, 2025
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I like this Strain very much. It makes me very creative. I Paint for over 4 hours and I'm so focused. Now I'm Baked after 2 J's. It's is a relaxed balanced head/body high. 5/5
a........e
March 1, 2025
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
Talkative
Very nice strain good high but very strong tho