Picked up an 1/8th by Pegasus Green. My first time trying Cheetos. Very impressed! Right off the bat, the flavors caught my attention. SO good! Very smooth. (Smoking from a water bong). I have been smoking for about 30yrs. I have hip replacements, MS, Rheumatoid Arthritis, many spinal injuries, and varying degrees of constant daily pain. After a couple hits, I felt my body relax, and spasms ease. Cheetos also helps with the pain, I am impressed. Adding this to my list of favorite strains.