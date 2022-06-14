stock photo similar to Cheetos
Cheetos
Cheetos is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, happy, and relaxed. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cheetos, before let us know! Leave a review.
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
Cheetos strain reviews13
r........2
June 14, 2022
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
b........j
March 17, 2023
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
T........e
November 12, 2022
Creative
Giggly