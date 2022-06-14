it has a really nice earthy, sweet, and slightly cheesy fragrance. it burns quite pungent and is a heavier flavor. it helped me a lot with pain from rheumatoid arthritis, and complex atypical migraines as well as pain from fibromyalgia. created a very relaxing body feeling and yet, not lethargic. i felt creative and ambitious, was able to carry out tasks and it didn't leave me in a stupor. i felt happy and uplifted, less anxious, and overall this is a delightful strain that i hope i have access to again sometime. definitely recommend and it's super cool looking too!