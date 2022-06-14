Cheetos reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cheetos.
Cheetos strain effects
Cheetos strain flavors
Cheetos strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
Cheetos reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
r........2
June 14, 2022
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
it has a really nice earthy, sweet, and slightly cheesy fragrance. it burns quite pungent and is a heavier flavor. it helped me a lot with pain from rheumatoid arthritis, and complex atypical migraines as well as pain from fibromyalgia. created a very relaxing body feeling and yet, not lethargic. i felt creative and ambitious, was able to carry out tasks and it didn't leave me in a stupor. i felt happy and uplifted, less anxious, and overall this is a delightful strain that i hope i have access to again sometime. definitely recommend and it's super cool looking too!
b........j
March 17, 2023
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
this strain is immaculate i smoked a blunt with my girl and neither of us has moved since lol i feel like this is what simba felt like as a cub after raffiki swiped the ashes on his forehead and then looked out unto the vast land of west africa, very pungent smell and has hints of cologne taste in the back of the throat
T........e
November 12, 2022
Creative
Giggly
Great smoke! Definitely a happy high.
m........y
August 28, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Super good. Definitely get a lot more cheetah piss than the runtz but it’s my favorite so far from my local shop.
z........a
October 30, 2023
Sleepy
Talkative
Dry eyes
Quite strong, which I didn't expect really. The smell wasn't too strong. It was semi enjoyable- it's not like I had a bad high, I just had better experiences with different strains. It made my eyes really dry, all my buddies said so too- throat was dry but not as bad as the eyes. Overall just made me sleepy. I could really feel it at first but then it died down quite fast.
y........7
October 8, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
fire nighttime weed
a........e
April 15, 2024
Creative
Very nice taste 10/10 High 8/10
g........s
August 17, 2023
Creative
Focused
Hungry
My experience might be bias as I only had a cheap preroll from the dispensary, so take my vote worth a grain of shake (pun intended). I will give it credit: if it is shake, I'm sure the bud is lovely as I got pretty high off the joint as a regular user. Just meh, sometimes the name isn't worth the buy.