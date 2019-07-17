ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Chem Berry Diesel
  4. Reviews

Chem Berry Diesel reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chem Berry Diesel.

Reviews

3

Avatar for Rob__710
Member since 2018
Amazing taste in concentrate form!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for EAAtoker907
Member since 2018
Chem Berry D has its own unique fuel aroma, awesome piney taste and aftertaste. Piney and fuel aroma strains are my favorite. High quality strain when I find a good healthy phenotype strain, most seeds grow male and a few grow female. Awesome hybrid balance, a heavy head stoned feeling then later e...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for ryizdope
Member since 2019
The smell is way more alluring than the actual smoke quality ( mediocre) ... in my opinion, but like the I said the smell is one of the best I smell
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
write a review