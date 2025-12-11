This is by far the best strain I have smoke in my life!! This was a very spiritual high and uplifting high. It grants you these deep and surreal, creative thoughts that drive you to do and make things you have never before. Its pain relieving and the most notable effect was the anti Nausea Properties as I used this after my appendicectomy for the severe Nausea and beyond my expectations, the nausea was non existent and left relief in that area. This is no indica by any means, this strain provides extreme sativa qualities that come from the Peanut Butter Acai, while the Chemdawg provides the Anti-Nausea and pain relieving effects. If you can get your hands on this amazing strain breaded by Illicit Gardens and enjoy Sativa's, this is a must .. 💯

