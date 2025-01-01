Chem Butter is a hybrid cannabis strain released by Illicit Gardens and made from a genetic cross of Chemdog OG and Peanut Butter Acai. This unique strain blends the best of its parent strains to create a layered flavor profile and effects that consumers of all levels and preferences can enjoy. Chem Butter touches on all the major taste buds: sweet berry, herbal clove, savory butter, sharp diesel, and touches of floral and pine. Consumers and medical patients will benefit from Chem Butter’s euphoric effects that also tingle the body and tame inflammation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chem Butter, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.