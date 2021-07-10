Loading…
Chem Cake reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chem Cake.

Chem Cake effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety

Chem Cake reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Chemical
33% of people taste the flavor chemical
Sweet
33% of people taste the flavor sweet
Vanilla
33% of people taste the flavor vanilla

