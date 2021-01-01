Loading…
Chem Cake

THC 17%CBG 1%

Chem Cake effects are mostly calming.

Chem Cake potency is higher than average.

flavor & aroma
chemical
top effect
tingly

Chem Cake is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Chem Cake. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Chem Cake effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety

Chem Cake reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Chemical
33% of people taste the flavor chemical
Sweet
33% of people taste the flavor sweet
Vanilla
33% of people taste the flavor vanilla

Chem Cake reviews3

